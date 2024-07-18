NASA cancels moon rover mission with lander from Pittsburgh-based Astrobotic

PITTSBURGH (AP/KDKA) -- NASA said Wednesday it's canceling its water-seeking moon rover, citing cost overruns and launch delays.

The Viper rover was supposed to launch in late 2023 aboard a lander provided by Pittsburgh-based Astrobotic Technology, but extra testing and increased costs kept delaying the mission, threatening other projects, the space agency said.

But NASA leaders said they're still committed to studying and exploring the moon "for the benefit of humanity."

"The agency has an array of missions planned to look for ice and other resources on the Moon over the next five years. Our path forward will make maximum use of the technology and work that went into VIPER, while preserving critical funds to support our robust lunar portfolio," Nicola Fox, an associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate, said in a news release.

The rover had aimed to explore the moon's south pole. About $450 million had been spent so far on its development, NASA said.

The announcement comes days before the 55th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission, which landed Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin on the moon on July 20, 1969. NASA said it plans to study the presence of lunar ice through other projects.

Astrobotic still plans to fly its Griffin moon lander — minus a rover — by the end of next year. The company's first moonshot ended in failure in January with a fiery plunge over the South Pacific.