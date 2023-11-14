Astrobotic acquires vacant building for Pittsburgh expansion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Astrobotic plans to invest millions to renovate a vacant building on the North Shore, creating nearly 300 high-tech jobs as it expands in Pittsburgh.

Astrobotic acquired a vacant five-story, 46,000-square-foot building at 1106 Reedsdale Street on the North Shore and wants to renovate a new $20 million facility, the Shapiro administration announced on Tuesday. The company's plan to create a space campus will create 283 jobs.

Astrobotic will use four of the five floors and a portion of the ground floor will be leased to the Keystone Space Collaborative for an innovation center.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said his administration is investing $4 million to support Astrobotic's work.

"My Administration is working hard to help companies like Astrobotic grow and thrive so they can continue to focus on making history – and we'll continue to invest in their success to ensure the next innovation happens here in Pennsylvania," Shapiro said in a news release.

The Shapiro administration said Astrobotic received offers from other states, including Florida and Texas, but instead of relocating, the Pittsburgh-based company chose to stay in Pennsylvania.

"Astrobotic's expansion in Pennsylvania is yet another outstanding example of our growing technology sector," Economic Development Secretary Rick Siger said in a news release. "Pennsylvania — especially here in the Pittsburgh region ― is known worldwide as a hub of robotics, AI, and other innovative industries, fueled by a workforce that is second to none. The Shapiro Administration is thrilled to support Astrobotic's growth in the Commonwealth."

Astrobotic's lunar lander, Peregrine, will deliver payloads to the moon for companies, governments, universities, nonprofits and individuals. It's slated for launch in December and is poised to be the first American spacecraft to land on the moon since the Apollo program.