'My son made the ultimate sacrifice:' Family of Steven Eason reflects one year later

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One year ago today a teenager was shot and killed and another was injured at a haunted hayride.

15-year-old Steven Eason was killed in that shooting as he tried to break up a fight at the Haunted Hills Hayride in North Versailles.

"He was amazing, he was literally nothing short of amazing," said Eason's mother, Shantel Pizaro.

Despite having happened in front of dozens of people, the shooter has not been caught.

The attorney for Eason's mother said there was no security around and no cameras on the property and because of that, they are suing for negligence and wrongful death.

Police are still looking for the killer and the family said they're constantly talking to police as the investigation continues.

"My son made the ultimate sacrifice that anyone could make, trying to save someone else," Pizaro said. "So proud, I am very proud. But as any parent, sometimes I wish he didn't."

Two weeks after the shooting, the North Versailles property reopened but with new safety measures.

It will open in 2022 on September 23.

Meanwhile, this afternoon, the family will celebrate Steven's life with a memorial basketball tournament.

It's taking place at the Kingsley Association on Frankstown Avenue from 2-5 p.m.