Family of Steven Eason hosting memorial basketball tournament to mark one year since his death

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Sunday will mark one year since the death of Steven Eason.

The 15-year-old was shot and killed at the Haunted Hills Hayride in North Versailles while he was trying to break up a fight.

One year later, the shooter has still not been arrested.

Sunday, the Eason Family will celebrate his life by hosting a memorial basketball tournament.

It's scheduled to take place at the Kingsley Association from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

The event is free and will include speakers, a DJ, food, and a resource table.