Municipal truck stolen from Latrobe wastewater treatment plant parking lot

A municipal truck was stolen from the parking lot of a Latrobe wastewater treatment plant last week.

Police say the truck was recovered the next day with nothing missing and keys intact. The suspect turned himself in, saying he just needed a ride home.

In the late afternoon of July 9, Latrobe police say that 64-year-old Vincent Skillings and the woman he was with were walking from Latrobe Hospital back to his home in Derry Borough.

After a mile of walking, Skillings allegedly took matters into his own hands, walking through the gate of Latrobe's wastewater treatment facility off Lattanzio Road, jumping in a municipal truck that still had the keys inside and nearly hitting a municipal employee as he made his getaway.

"The gentleman got in the truck, drove to the edge of the property and picked up a white female that was waiting for him at the gate," said Latrobe Police Chief Richard Bosco. "He drove from there, and we immediately put out a bunch of vehicles looking for that particular vehicle and the vehicle was recovered the next morning."

Chief Bosco says that not only did they recover the truck the next day with nothing stolen from it and in good condition, but Skillings turned himself in, admitting to the crime.

Chief Bosco says that Skillings told officers that he was trying to get his companion home from the hospital, but that they couldn't get a ride.

"His words were, 'out of desperation,' he did the next best thing and tried to find them a ride," Bosco said. "By the time they got to the edge of town, and the sewage facility sits on the very edge of town, he knew that there wasn't going to be any other opportunity between here and Derry Borough for him to get another vehicle."

According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office website, Skillings is facing charges of theft, receiving stolen property, assault and reckless endangerment.

There is no word yet on when his preliminary hearing may be held.

Skillings may still face some charges, but police say he was released on his own recognizance, and they don't believe he is a threat to the community.