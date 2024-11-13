Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County asks customers to conserve water amid drought

NEW STANTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County is asking its customers to voluntarily conserve water due to widespread drought.

Officials say there are a number of things customers can do to reduce their water usage by 10 to 15 percent. And with the public's help, they hope to avoid emergency restrictions.

The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County is encouraging its customers to use less water after much of the region was recently put under a drought watch. The request comes on the heels of Pennsylvania American Water asking the same of its customers last week.

The authority is not trying to panic customers. They stress they're not running out of water, rather they just want people to pay attention to their use. They say the entire state has received very little water the last six months, which is why the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued the drought watch earlier this month.

To save water, the authority suggests eliminating all water use outside the home, which means don't hose off surfaces, water lawns and wash vehicles.

Inside the home, they recommend turning off the faucet while brushing your teeth, taking shorter showers, and filling the sink to rinse or wash dishes, rather than running the faucet.

"We all need to come together to do the right thing and if it helps the community, it's definitely a good thing," said Scott Marker Jr. of New Stanton.

The conservation request is in effect until further notice.