Drought watch issued for much of Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nearly the entire Pittsburgh area is under a drought watch, meaning residents and businesses are encouraged to conserve water.

In the Pittsburgh area, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a drought watch for Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

A total of 33 counties are now under a drought watch, and Berks and Schuylkill counties are under a drought warning.

"Pennsylvania received very little rain over September and October, capping off a dry six months, particularly in the southeast part of the state. DEP makes drought declarations based on long-term trends; a rainy week may not lift the drought status for an area," DEP Acting Secretary Jessica Shirley said in a news release. "We want residents to be aware of these conditions and be mindful of their water use."

Drought continues to expand and get worse across Western #pawx, #wvwx, and #ohwx. Severe drought is spreading north toward the Pittsburgh area now. Extreme and exceptional drought continue in West Virginia and Ohio. Fall 2024 currently the 18th driest at Pittsburgh International! pic.twitter.com/M6eFJ4ymox — Meteorologist Trey Fulbright (@Trey_KDKAWx) October 31, 2024

A drought watch is declared when three of four factors — precipitation, stream flows, groundwater levels and soil moisture — are met, the DEP says.

While not required, people are encouraged to voluntarily conserve water by cutting back on "nonessential" water use. That means running the dishwasher and washing machine less often, skipping the car wash, watering your lawn only if necessary and repairing leaks around the house.

The dry conditions mean much of the state is also at a high risk for wildfires. Last weekend, firefighters battled a nearly 50-acre brush fire in Fayette County. Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says Pennsylvanians should be extremely cautious when handling fire and should check local guidance about burn bans.

Humans cause 99 percent of wildfires in Pennsylvania, destroying thousands of acres of woodlands each year, the state says.