Pennsylvania American Water asks customers to reduce use amid drought watch

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania American Water is asking its customers to reduce nonessential water use after much of the Pittsburgh area was put under a drought watch.

Last week, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued a drought watch for 33 counties, including Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland.

Pennsylvania American Water is encouraging customers throughout its statewide service territory to voluntarily reduce their water use by 10-15%, which is about 11-16 gallons per day.

Jim Runzer, Pennsylvania American Water's vice president of operations, said the utility has adequate water supply but "we want to mitigate the potential for more severe conditions that could lead to stricter conservation measures in the future."

The DEP said the state received very little rain over September and October, capping off a dry six months. A drought watch is declared when three of four factors — precipitation, stream flows, groundwater levels and soil moisture — are met, the DEP says.

Pennsylvania American Water says customers can cut back on nonessential water use by running the dishwasher and washing machine less often, turning off the tap while brushing your teeth or washing dishes, watering your lawn only if necessary and repairing leaks around the house.

The Pittsburgh area saw some rain on Wednesday morning, but it's not enough to help out with the drought. The DEP says it makes declarations based on long-term trends so a rainy week may not be enough to lift the drought status of an area.