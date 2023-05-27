Multiple structures catch fire in Monessen, several crews on the scene

MONESSEN (KDKA) - Several fire departments are on the scene of a fire that has spread to multiple buildings.

The fire is happening at a three-story building in the 400 block of Donner Avenue and a building next to it.

Heavy smoke could be seen pouring from both buildings and crews initially struggled to get ladders up to battle the flames due to telephone wires.

UPDATE- we just spoke to the fire chief here on scene and he said that they are still trying to locate two residents that lived above the Boost Mobile shop (tan building). As of now, no injuries the first responders. @KDKA https://t.co/rqOKNeWdIh — Christopher DeRose (@ChrisDeRoseTV) May 27, 2023

They have since been able to get the ladders up and have been dousing both buildings with water.

The fire chief on the scene tells us they are still working to locate two residents that lived above one of the buildings.

We have a crew on scene and will bring updates as they become available.