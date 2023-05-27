Watch CBS News
Multiple structures catch fire in Monessen, several crews on the scene

By Christopher DeRose

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Several crews respond to fire in Monessen
Several crews respond to fire in Monessen 02:12

MONESSEN (KDKA) - Several fire departments are on the scene of a fire that has spread to multiple buildings. 

The fire is happening at a three-story building in the 400 block of Donner Avenue and a building next to it. 

Heavy smoke could be seen pouring from both buildings and crews initially struggled to get ladders up to battle the flames due to telephone wires. 

They have since been able to get the ladders up and have been dousing both buildings with water. 

The fire chief on the scene tells us they are still working to locate two residents that lived above one of the buildings. 

We have a crew on scene and will bring updates as they become available. 

First published on May 27, 2023 / 11:04 AM

