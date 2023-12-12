Mrs. T's brings pierogies to Eat'n Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It doesn't get much more Pittsburgh than this. In what's dubbed the "perfect pair-ogi," Mrs. T's is bringing pierogies to Eat'n Park.

Pittsburghers can now find cheddar bacon ranch pierogies on the Eat'n Park menu. Served as an appetizer with a side of ranch, the pierogies are fried and topped with shredded cheddar and bacon bits.

Mrs. T's Pierogies are coming to Eat'n Park. (Photo: Eat'n Park)

"Like Mrs. T's Pierogies, Eat'n Park has a rich history in Pennsylvania and beyond," said Nikole Meckley, the director of Foodservice, Mrs. T's Pierogies, in a news release. "We are proud to partner with another family-owned company to help launch our newest pierogies, and we can't wait for Eat'n Park guests to enjoy them with the ones they love!"

Both Eat'n Park and Mrs. T's Pierogies were founded in Pennsylvania. Family-owned since 1949, Eat'n Park operates dozens of restaurants across Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. Mrs. T's Pierogies got its start at a grocery store in Shenandoah in 1952 after Ted Twardzik Sr. dreamed of starting a food company inspired by his mom's pierogy recipe.

From the Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival to the Great Pittsburgh Pierogy Race at Pirates games, the Polish dumplings are beloved in western Pennsylvania.

"We know how important pierogies are to the city of Pittsburgh, so we're thrilled to partner with a legendary brand like Mrs. T's to bring their newest pierogies to Eat'n Park restaurants," said Amanda Giacobbi, Eat'n Park's senior director of restaurant marketing. "Our iconic Housemade Ranch is the perfect complement to the pierogies' unique flavor."