Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival going on hiatus this year with plans to return next year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival is going on a hiatus after being held at Kennywood Park annually dating back to 2017.

According to the Post-Gazette, festival organizers and the park couldn't reach an agreement on ticket prices.

Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival going on hiatus — but promises a return in 2024 https://t.co/BTe6elaU4N — Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (@PittsburghPG) April 26, 2023

Organizers say the festival will return next year with a new home and new format.