Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival going on hiatus this year with plans to return next year
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival is going on a hiatus after being held at Kennywood Park annually dating back to 2017.
According to the Post-Gazette, festival organizers and the park couldn't reach an agreement on ticket prices.
Organizers say the festival will return next year with a new home and new format.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.