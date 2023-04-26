Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival going on hiatus this year with plans to return next year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival is going on a hiatus after being held at Kennywood Park annually dating back to 2017.

According to the Post-Gazette, festival organizers and the park couldn't reach an agreement on ticket prices.

Organizers say the festival will return next year with a new home and new format.

