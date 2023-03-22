Potato Pete returns to Great Pittsburgh Pierogy Race at PNC Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A legend is returning to PNC Park this season: Potato Pete.

PNC Park made the "breaking" announcement on Twitter Wednesday, saying Potato Pete inked a deal with the Pirates.

"We have signed Potato Pete to a Major League deal to run in Mrs. T's Great Pittsburgh Pierogy Race," the tweet said.

At the end of fifth innings, the pierogies take the field and run a 280-yard race. The pierogies can also be hired to appear at events.

Potato Pete was one of the original pierogies. He'll join Sauerkraut Saul, Cheese Chester, Jalapeno Hannah, Oliver Onion and Bacon Burt in the lineup.

Baseball will return to PNC Park this season on April 7 with a home opener against the Chicago White Sox.