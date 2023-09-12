Mother of Steven Eason without answers 2 years after son killed at haunted hayride

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh mother is still looking for whoever killed her 15-year-old son.

Monday marked two years since Steve Eason was shot and killed at the Haunted Hills Hayride in North Versailles while he was trying to break up a fight. Police still need people to come forward with information.

Eason's mom, Shantel Pizaro, said there hasn't been much change in the case over the past two years, but she's still hoping for the best. Allegheny County police need someone to say something to help this mother's search for justice.

"I'm used to seeing my son every day. So, two years without seeing seems like forever," Pizaro said.

Years of memories and milestones were ripped away from her when someone pulled the trigger.

Pizaro was expecting to see her son graduate this year. She said it's bittersweet because Eason's twin sister is living all these milestones without her brother. She sees other mothers watching their sons grow up, but her son is gone. Now, she watches other moms live out milestones that will never happen for her.

"It's beautiful. But deep down, I'm missing it," Pizaro said.

There apparently were multiple witnesses to the shooting, but not much information has come out. Eason's mom is urging people to put themselves in her shoes and think about how they would feel if no one helped their loved one.

"The fact that there has been no one charged yet and trying to keep his name alive and prevent this from becoming a cold case is hard," Pizaro said Tuesday.

She is working to find peace during this tragedy. Some of that includes working with the community. She is hosting another community day on Sunday to honor her son's legacy and help others have a nice day of togetherness.

"Maybe just maybe we can reach a kid. If we can reach just one or two kids, that's a plus," Pizaro said.

According to Allegheny County police, officials continue to investigate and urge people to call with what they know.

Here is more about the community day this weekend:

Where: Penn Hills Community Park – 120 Colorado St. in Penn Hills.

When: September 17th from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free