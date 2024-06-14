Watch CBS News
More training, better communication, and record-keeping among recommendations to keep Mon Incline open

By Patrick Damp

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new report offered recommendations to keep the Monongahela Incline from breaking down so frequently. 

Talson, a Philadelphia-based consulting firm, offered key recommendations including better communication, stronger record-keeping, and more training. 

"First and foremost, we want to thank Talson for their thorough and expedited review of the recent challenges at the Monongahela Incline," said Pittsburgh Regional Transit Spokesperson Adam Brandolph. "Their report arms us with several recommendations, many of which we have already begun to implement, that will help ensure the historic incline remains a reliable and iconic part of our transit system for years to come." 

Talson's report also said that many of the problems stem from poor communication between Pittsburgh Regional Transit and the electrical, design, engineering, and inspection companies they work with. 

Finally, they said that PRT workers will need more training as the incline moves from a mechanical system to an electrical one. 

The Monongahela Incline is the oldest operating incline in the United States, but even after a multi-million dollar upgrade in 2023, it has frequently broken down and struggled to stay open. 

