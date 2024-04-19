Monongahela Incline reopens after 6-week closure

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Monongahela Incline reopened after crews made repairs to the electrical system during a six-week closure, Pittsburgh Regional Transit announced on Friday.

The incline closed on March 5 for the third time this year when a pair of resistors failed, causing the brakes to engage when they weren't supposed to, the agency said.

After engineers approved a new electrical design, contractors ordered and installed the new parts. PRT began testing the incline last weekend, and it passed a state inspection on Friday, reopening at 3 p.m.

The incline has had several issues after an $8.2 million project, closing nearly a half-dozen times in the last 12 months. Pittsburgh Regional Transit said the most recent repairs are under contract from the rehabilitation project and won't cost any extra money to fix.

A capital project advisory and consulting services company from Philadelphia is conducting an independent review of recent contracts and current procedures and protocols to try to keep the 154-year-old funicular open.

A review committee made up of community members, business owners and other stakeholders will work in conjunction with the company to ensure an extra layer of transparency and accountability, PRT said.