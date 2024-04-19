Watch CBS News
Monongahela Incline reopens after 6-week closure

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Monongahela Incline reopened after crews made repairs to the electrical system during a six-week closure, Pittsburgh Regional Transit announced on Friday.  

The incline closed on March 5 for the third time this year when a pair of resistors failed, causing the brakes to engage when they weren't supposed to, the agency said. 

After engineers approved a new electrical design, contractors ordered and installed the new parts. PRT began testing the incline last weekend, and it passed a state inspection on Friday, reopening at 3 p.m. 

The incline has had several issues after an $8.2 million project, closing nearly a half-dozen times in the last 12 months. Pittsburgh Regional Transit said the most recent repairs are under contract from the rehabilitation project and won't cost any extra money to fix. 

A capital project advisory and consulting services company from Philadelphia is conducting an independent review of recent contracts and current procedures and protocols to try to keep the 154-year-old funicular open. 

A review committee made up of community members, business owners and other stakeholders will work in conjunction with the company to ensure an extra layer of transparency and accountability, PRT said. 

First published on April 19, 2024 / 4:09 PM EDT

