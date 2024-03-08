Monongahela Incline closed for the third time in 2024

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For the third time this year, the Monongahela Incline has closed.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit said more electrical problems will keep it closed at least until next week.

"It's been an inconvenience for sure," said Derek Whitcomb, who lives on Mount Washington.

He depends on the incline to get to and from work. He said on Tuesday afternoon that he was shocked to find the closed sign outside of the incline.

"Normally it takes me five minutes to get to work, but when this is shut down it ends up being 30 to 45 minutes," Whitcomb said.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit has a shuttle bus between stations, but Whitcomb said it has not been reliable.

"Sometimes I'm late to work because I'm waiting for the incline shuttle," he said. "Sometimes it doesn't even come. You'll stand there all night sometimes."

The Mon Incline, which has had a series of problems in the last year, closed on Tuesday after a brake resistor and motor controller failed while docked at the station.

This is the fourth time the 154-year-old incline has been out of service since contractors completed a $8.1 million project to upgrade the incline.

"When my incline goes down, it's almost like turning off a water faucet," said Todd Difiore, a business owner on Shiloh Street.

Not only are riders feeling the impact of the closure, so are the businesses that line Shiloh Street. Difiore, owner of Difiore's Ice Cream Delight, says he relies on the incline to run every day.

"The incline represents visitors and travelers and 95% of my business," he said.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit said it will know more on Monday as to when the incline will reopen.