Second person charged in connection to death and disappearance of 17-year-old Uniontown girl

More charges filed in 2023 disappearance and death of teenager

New charges have been filed in connection with the death and disappearance of a 17-year-old girl in Fayette County.

Vincent Cossell is now facing charges of concealing the death of a child, abuse of a corpse, and destroying evidence in the case of Kaitlin Whoolery.

According to police, Derrick Bradley and another witness were hanging out with Whoolery at a hotel in Uniontown in November 2023 when she died.

They said that Coseell told them that Whoolery had overdosed, and they tried to revive her, but ultimately failed.

The witness told police they urged the men to call 911, but they refused because the hotel room was in Cossell's name, and Bradley had sex with Whoolery, who was underage.

Whoolery's remains were found at an abandoned property in North Union Township five months later.

Missing teen's remains found at abandoned property

In late 2023, police in Uniontown asked for the public's help in finding Whoolery, who had been missing since November.

State police said at the time that human remains were found by law enforcement after a tip came in tied to a missing person's case.

The coroner then confirmed that the remains were identified as those of the 17-year-old Woolery.

"We went to the location where our tip led us, and it was apparent that we had skeletal remains," said the district attorney at the time. "These remains were in an area where a person wouldn't find them unless they were looking for them."

Whoolery's aunt said the teenager was in a detention center that was court-ordered by Children and Youth Services. She was allowed to go home for Thanksgiving, but said the teen walked away from her family's home later that night.

When her remains were found, the Uniontown Police Department said they had just one active missing persons case, and it was Whoolery's.