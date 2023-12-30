Uniontown police searching for missing 17-year-old Kaitlyn Whoolery

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - Police in Uniontown are asking for the public's help in looking for a teenager who went missing in November.

They say 17-year-old Kaitlyn Whoolery went missing on Nov. 23, and the use of cell phone records to find her has been unsuccessful.

Kaitlyn was last seen wearing a black hoodie, jeans, crocs and a black bead necklace that says "Blake."

If anyone has information about Kaitlyn's whereabouts, they're asked to contact Fayette County 911.