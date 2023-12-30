Uniontown police searching for missing 17-year-old Kaitlyn Whoolery
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - Police in Uniontown are asking for the public's help in looking for a teenager who went missing in November.
They say 17-year-old Kaitlyn Whoolery went missing on Nov. 23, and the use of cell phone records to find her has been unsuccessful.
Kaitlyn was last seen wearing a black hoodie, jeans, crocs and a black bead necklace that says "Blake."
If anyone has information about Kaitlyn's whereabouts, they're asked to contact Fayette County 911.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.