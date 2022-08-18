Watch CBS News
Moonlit Burgers set to open second location in Pittsburgh

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A popular local burger chain that got its start during the pandemic is expanding! 

According to a report from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Moonlit Burgers will open a second location. 

Currently, Moonlit Burgers has a location in Dormont. 

Tomorrow, a soft opening will be held at the new location at 1015 Forbes Avenue. 

That's located on the Duquesne University campus. 

It will be open for lunch and starting on August 29, dinner hours will begin. 

First published on August 18, 2022 / 7:12 AM

