Moon Area High School student brings weapon to school, superintendent says

Editor's Note: The original story said the student brought a gun to school. The story has been updated to reflect that the district only called it a weapon.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Moon Area High School student brought a weapon to school on Wednesday, the superintendent said in a letter to families and students.

The letter from Superintendent Barry Balaski said the weapon was found in the possession of the high schooler earlier on Wednesday. Officials said the "safety of all students and staff was never compromised" and there was no immediate threat despite the increased police presence on campus.

"The police were immediately notified, and the situation was handled swiftly," Balaski said. "At no point was there any intent to harm students or staff."

Officials said the weapon and student are "with police following an initial investigation." Balaski said the district will implement disciplinary action in line with its code of conduct. Police are investigating.

"Police have determined this is an isolated incident and is not related to general social media threats that have been circulating the region," Balaski said.

Last week, a Shaler Area elementary student was charged after police said she made threats on social media against "various" Pittsburgh-area schools. The charges came after the FBI said that it had been investigating after multiple school districts in the area reported non-credible threats.

"We encourage all parents to have conversations with their children about the importance of reporting any suspicious activity or concerns to an adult," Balaski said in Wednesday's letter. "If you or your child sees something or hears something, please report it to the local police or a school administrator. Open communication is key to maintaining a safe and secure school environment for everyone."

It was not immediately known if the student will face charges.