FBI investigating threats against multiple Pittsburgh-area schools

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The FBI is investigating after multiple school districts in the Pittsburgh area have recently reported non-credible threats.

FBI Pittsburgh said it's aware of recent threats toward multiple schools across western Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The feds said they're working closely with law enforcement partners to help where needed by gathering intelligence, sharing information, tracking down leads and identifying and mitigating threats.

The FBI warned those found responsible for threats promoting violence will be thoroughly investigated.

"These threats disrupt school, waste resources, and put first responders and innocent people in unnecessary danger," FBI Pittsburgh said in a statement.

While the FBI did not name specific schools where it was investigating, multiple districts — including Pine-Richland, Butler Area, North Hills and Ligonier Valley — reported threats on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Pine-Richland School District on Wednesday sent a message to families saying there are lists on social media of schools that are targets for "security incidents." The district is working with the Northern Regional Police Department and has determined at this time that the threats aren't credible. Still, the district says it will operate this week "with a sense of heightened awareness."

Butler Area Senior High School and Butler Area Intermediate High School were in a modified lockdown Wednesday after a vague threat on social media, the Butler Eagle reported.

Meanwhile, the North Hills School District told families that it was aware of a threat made on Snapchat that named several local school districts. The threat was investigated "thoroughly" by multiple local police departments and was deemed not credible, the district said.

On Tuesday, Ligonier Valley High School told parents that leaders worked with law enforcement to determine that a threat reported through Safe2Say wasn't credible.

While the FBI investigates, it says it will "leverage the full extent of the law" for those found responsible for threats.