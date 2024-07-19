Months after its closure, crews take down iconic Blue Flame Restaurant signage

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - The flame has officially been extinguished at the former Blue Flame Restaurant in Jefferson Hills.

On Tuesday, crews took down the iconic sign marking the end of an era.

The Blue Flame Restaurant shut its doors in March after serving customers in Jefferson Hills breakfast and lunch since 1956.

A new restaurant will take over the space soon and the signage for Steel Grill 51 was put in place where the neon blue flame once lit 51.

Family makes the decision to close after 68 years

In March, the George family served their final meals at the Blue Flame Restaurant, and Greg George said it was just time for a break. He was the second generation to work at the restaurant, co-owning it with his brother.

"Probably the biggest part of this is generational," Greg said. "We have run out of family members. I mean, I have a bunch of nieces and nephews and they are amazing people, but they all have their jobs, they have their husbands, wives, children. At this point, my brother Albert and I are the last two here."

Greg's niece Jessica worked at the restaurant for 17 years agreed it was time for a rest.

"It's been pretty stressful since COVID," she said. "We have been here beyond full-time, so many hats we've been wearing anymore, and I have loved every second of it but it will be nice to take a minute and be with our families at home."

The restaurant's final day was Sunday, March 24.

West E Diner steps in, announces Steel Grill 51

Just a couple of weeks after the Blue Flame Restaurant went dark, the West E Diner announced on its Facebook page they had purchased the property and it would remain a restaurant.

"We have some work to do to rebrand the restaurant which will now be called Steel Grill 51," West E Diner wrote in a post.