West E Diner purchases former Blue Flame Restaurant, announces rebranding

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - After closing their doors a couple of weeks ago following nearly 70 years in business, the building that housed the Blue Flame Restaurant will not be vacant for very long.

In an announcement on Facebook, the building has new owners and it will remain a restaurant.

West E Diner in West Elizabeth said they have purchased the property and it will be rebranded.

"We have some work to do to rebrand the restaurant which will now be called Steel Grill 51," West E Diner wrote in a post.

The company said it wanted to wait to make an official announcement but had to address the rumors.

An official opening date for Steel Grill 51 was not given.

Since 1956, the Blue Flame Restaurant was family owned and operated and Greg George and his brother were the second generation of owners of the establishment and said it was just time for a break.

"We have run out of family members," he said. "I mean, I have a bunch of nieces and nephews and they are amazing people, but they all have their jobs, they have their husbands, wives, children. At this point, my brother Albert and I are the last two here."

On March 25, Blue Flame closed its doors.