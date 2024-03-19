Blue Flame Restaurant in Jefferson Hills closing after 68 years

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Blue Flame has been a family-owned and operated restaurant since 1956. And though on Tuesday it was still service with a smile, there was a bittersweet feeling in the air. Come Sunday, after lunch service, this long-time community favorite will close for good.

Greg George is the second generation of his family to work at the Blue Flame. He currently co-owns the place with his brother. He says it is just time for a break.

"Probably the biggest part of this is generational," Greg said. "We have run out of family members. I mean, I have a bunch of nieces and nephews and they are amazing people, but they all have their jobs, they have their husbands, wives, children. At this point, my brother Albert and I are the last two here."

Greg also said that like in many restaurants post-pandemic, it has been hard to hire and keep staff and the staff they do have have been working overtime for years.

Jessica Elder, Greg's niece, has worked at the Blue Flame on and off for the last 17 years and she agrees with her family. She says that even though she will miss the community and everyone who comes into this place, a rest for everyone is needed.

"It will be nice for my family to be able to step back a little bit and take care of themselves," said Elder. "It's been pretty stressful since COVID. We have been here beyond full-time, so many hats we've been wearing any more, and I have loved every second of it but it will be nice to take a minute and be with our families at home."

The family says they have been discussing different options for the future and while one flame may be going out, another maybe ignited down the road, but for right now, the George family and their staff are simply looking to round out the week with grace, gratitude and love for their community.

The Blue Flame is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again, their official last day will be this coming Sunday, March 24 and they are expecting a lot of people to come out in the next few days. So if you are planning on stopping by for one last meal, give yourself a little extra time.