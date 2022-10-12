Monroeville maintenance worker accused of stealing, selling tenants' items

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A Monroeville man is facing a long list of charges after police say he stole thousands of dollars worth of items from tenants at an apartment complex.

It happened at Walnut Crossings where Damian Rivers was employed as a maintenance worker. Rivers is accused of entering apartments, stealing items and selling them for cash.﻿

"Disturbing. It's just disturbing," said tenant Bill Barnhardt.

Barnhart has lived at Walnut Crossings for six years without incident. He says when he heard of the arrest of maintenance worker Damien Rivers, he was shocked.

He says he didn't even think Rivers would have access to apartment keys because he didn't know him to be a maintenance worker.

"I think he was kind of a guy who went around and tidied up the courtyard and serviced the pool in the summer and other things," Barnhardt said.

According to the criminal complaint, a fellow tenant at Walnut Crossings called Monroeville police after she noticed three rings and a tennis bracelet missing from a jewelry box in her bedroom.

Police searched pawn shops in the area and found two that had the three stone rings. Both shops had records of Rivers pawning the rings, worth $8,000, for $220.

The victim identified the stolen rings through pictures.

Police say during an interview, Rivers admitted to stealing items and then selling them.

The thought of someone coming into your home without your consent or without you knowing is unnerving for many who live in the complex.

"I've had people, friends that have said they've lost things from the storage unit downstairs. They've gone down and things they put in there weren't there," Barnhardt added.

KDKA reached out to the management company, Walnut Capital. They say Rivers was hired in 2020 and went through an extensive background check which came back 100% clear. They say he didn't have so much as a parking ticket.

In a statement to KDKA the company says in part: "We are disheartened and sick to our stomachs by the recent news regarding custodian of Walnut Crossings who was arrested on theft charges. We are assuring residents that this incident is isolated and that we are doing everything possible to cooperate with law enforcement."

Rivers told detectives he began stealing from apartments back in the summer because of his financial situation and his addiction.

"That's a terrible thing," Barnhardt said.

"I felt a little sad and it was unfortunate," said fellow tenant Morine Peeler.

Police say they're investigating additional thefts at the apartment complex and more charges could be filed against Rivers.