Monessen School District mourning 'beloved' therapy dog Sammy

The Monessen School District's beloved therapy dog Sammy has died.

District Superintendent Dr. Robert Motte recently notified the school community that Sammy had died.

"Sammy touched the lives of so many in our district -- greeting students with his gentle presence, bringing comfort during difficult times, and spreading joy in every hallway and classroom he entered," Dr. Motte said. "He was more than a therapy dog; he was a true member of the Greyhound family."

Dr. Motte said that Sammy's "calm spirit and unconditional love created moments of connection and healing for countless students, staff, and families."

kdka-monessen-school-district-therapy-dog-sammy.jpg
Monessen City School District Superintendent Dr. Robert Motte announced the death of Sammy, the district's beloved therapy dog.  Monessen City School District

"We are grateful for the time we had with him and the difference he made in our schools," Dr. Motte said. 

Dr. Motte said the district acknowledges that Sammy's loss may be difficult for members of the school community. 

Anyone who needs support in processing grief is asked to reach out to the district offices for guidance and assistance.

"Let us continue to honor Sammy's memory by carrying forward the kindness, comfort, and joy he so effortlessly shared with us all," Dr. Motte said.

