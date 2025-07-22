Watch CBS News
Monessen mayor issues emergency declaration due to growing sinkhole

By Shelley Bortz

/ CBS Pittsburgh

A sinkhole in Monessen, Westmoreland County, has prompted the mayor to issue an emergency declaration.

A video sent to KDKA-TV shows the inside of the sinkhole when it was first discovered on Saturday between the intersection of Route 906 and Pennsylvania Avenue.

The mayor says it went from a divot to a widening hole that has since been measured to be at least 10 feet wide and 15 feet deep.

a844a6aa-19a2-47f8-bd23-0353a5358008.jpg
Photo Credit: Ron Mozer, Mayor, City of Monessen
f10e458f-b71d-40bd-8747-805ba9943cea.jpg
Photo Credit: Ron Mozer, Mayor, City of Monessen

He says 100 tons of material is now needed to fill it. Half of that has already been brought in.

The Department of Environmental Protection says this hole is the result of mine subsidence and is working with the city to repair and stabilize the ground in that area.

