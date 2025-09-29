Pittsburgh will have no rain and summer-like weather this upcoming week

At this point, not a drop of rain is expected over the next week, with model data actually being in agreement that our next rain chance will come either late next Monday or next Tuesday.

While we wait, it appears that we can enjoy a taste of summer with highs hitting the 80s on a number of days this week. Today should be the 92nd 80° day of the year.

When it comes to 80° days, we should end the first three quarters of the year with around the 25th most on record during that period. We really aren't close to the top, though, with the record amount being 117 set in 1881. Last year, we had 108 through the end of this month.

High temperatures expected on Monday, September 29, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

That is impressive.

Over the next week, I am fairly aggressive with my afternoon temperatures, going well over guidance. I have us hitting the 80-degree mark five times over the next week, but three of those times I have us hitting 80° exactly, so they are certainly not sure things. While I have afternoon temperatures that are summer-like, humidity levels will be in the low range over the next week, which should allow for pleasant mornings.

Most mornings will see temperatures dipping into the 50s, but I do have a couple of cooler mornings with temperatures dipping into the 40s. Don't worry, your cardigan collection will get some use over the next week if you choose to go that route.

Getting back to today's forecast, while dry here, there is a national story developing concerning the twin tropical storms that are churning off the East Coast. While it's the weaker of the two storms, Imelda is the storm that will impact the U.S. the most. The storm is forecast to remain off the East Coast and will be closest when it is just off the East Coast near Melbourne & Daytona Beach today and tomorrow.

Conditions in the Pittsburgh area today KDKA Weather Center

The storm's impact will be felt due to choppy seas and maybe some minor coastal flooding. Hurricane Imelda is currently a tropical storm with winds of less than 74mph. The forecast has Imelda making a hard right turn and picking up speed, moving away from the United States over the next 24 hours.

The storm is expected to eventually be a hurricane, with the official forecast having the storm reach hurricane strength on Tuesday afternoon.

The other storm, Hurricane Humberto, is a category 4 storm as of 5 a.m. and is expected to remain a major storm through Wednesday before eventually weakening. This storm is expected to have a big impact on the island of Bermuda, even though it won't move over the island.

Here locally, our weather pattern is locked in with a week of dry days expected. Highs today will hit the 80s with morning lows in the 50s and eventually the 40s later on this week. Humidity levels will remain low, meaning comfy weather should be expected. It appears that our big rain days from last week will be wasted, with another significant gap between rain expected.

Our next rain chance comes next Monday at this time.

7-day forecast: September 29, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

