Mon View Heights owners charged with theft, criminal conspiracy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The owners of the company responsible for the Mon View Heights housing complex in West Mifflin, which was declared a public nuisance last year, are facing more charges.

Jonathan Liani, Moshe "Mark" Silber and Frederick Schulman, all of New York, are facing felony charges that include theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, dealing in the proceeds of criminal activity and criminal conspiracy, the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Liani, Silber and Schulman are the owners of Mon View LLC, which is responsible for Mon View Heights.

The district attorney's office has already filed charges against the company, saying residents of the complex are subject to mold, rodent and insect infestations, structural damage and failing water systems. In one case, the district attorney's office said police responded to a call for a 3-year-old girl who had reportedly fallen through the kitchen floor in one of the units.

Also on Tuesday, Allegheny County District Attorney's Office said it's expanding its investigation involving the operation of federally subsidized housing resources.

"After receiving the complaint from West Mifflin, we've been closely monitoring all situations pertaining to subsidized housing for several months," District Attorney Stephen Zappala said in a statement. "It became clear there is a lack of accountability, and for that, the residents continue to suffer. However, we intend to hold those responsible for this failure to provide safe and decent housing; and look forward to working with the government agencies responsible for health and housing."