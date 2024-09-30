Mon View Heights declared public nuisance by district attorney

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — The Allegheny County District Attorney's Office has filed public nuisance charges against the Mon View Heights housing complex in West Mifflin.

Practically every resident at the complex faces some issue that impacts their safety, hygiene or health.

"It's very stressful. I have high blood pressure. I have medicine that I take. I have anxiety. Some nights I can't sleep because you have the raccoons running over your head," resident Lisa Taylor said.

Other neighbors said they have bad mice problems, doors that won't lock or water issues. Out of 129 units code enforcement crews inspected this summer, 96 did not pass inspection.

Mon View Apartments LLC bought the complex at the start of last year and has consistently failed to make necessary improvements, Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala said in a news release on Monday.

In addition, the West Mifflin Police Department in the past six months has responded to more than 500 service calls and made 60 arrests or warrants at the housing complex.

Neighbors are looking forward to something changing.

"It's about time somebody is actually seeing the real problem here instead of putting it under a rug," Taylor said.

"I'm happy it's being taken care of because no one should have to live like this," resident Latrina Freeman said.

Multiple neighbors said they would like to see the complex demolished. The DA plans to meet with West Mifflin's mayor and visit the complex this week.

"No person, let alone, family, should have to live in these conditions," Zappala said in the news release. "To have raw sewage pouring out in front of a bus stop, dilapidated amenities for children and broken railings, it's simply unacceptable and our citizens deserve better."