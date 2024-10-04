District Attorney Stephen Zappala tours Mon View Heights housing complex

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — County and city leaders are taking steps to hold the owners of a West Mifflin housing complex accountable.

On Friday, Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala toured the Mon View Heights housing complex.

"I can honestly tell you guys, I've never seen a circumstance like this where people have to live under these kinds of conditions. It's just wrong," said Zappala.

Earlier this week, the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office filed public nuisance charges against Mon View Apartments, LLC.

Shanice Townes has six children, all under the age of 1. Her youngest is 7 months old.

"My kids are scared. My kids are scared of the rodents running around. All my babies are scared."

According to the District Attorney's office, this is the rent breakdown.

Roughly two-thirds of the money comes from HUD subsidies. The other one-third comes from the renters.

The next step to address these issues is for the county to take control of the cash flow.

"The owner's not going to get paid anymore if I have my way. The banks aren't going to get paid anymore. All that money is going to go dollar for dollar into taking care of sewage, electric, just what you're entitled to when you rent property," said Zappala.