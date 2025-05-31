Mon Valley leaders optimistic about U.S. Steel's future following Trump rally

Mon Valley leaders optimistic about U.S. Steel's future following Trump rally

Mon Valley leaders optimistic about U.S. Steel's future following Trump rally

Mon Valley leaders are sharing optimism about the future of U.S. Steel after President Trump's rally at the Mon Valley Works Irvin Plant in West Mifflin.

Mr. Trump celebrated what he calls a partnership between U.S. Steel and Japan-based Nippon on Friday, sharing details about commitments in the partnership and increased tariffs on imported steel.

Mr. Trump also announced that his administration will be raising tariffs on imported steel from 25% to 50%.

"What this tariff is going to mean for these jobs here in Pittsburgh, Gary, Indiana, and Minnesota, we're back, we're back, and we're back with a vengeance," said West Mifflin Mayor Chris Kelly. "These steel workers deserve this."

He called the tariff announcement unexpected.

"Tariffs being put on China will stop them from dumping steel at a lower cost, and it will be cheaper to buy American steel here," Kelly said.

Combined with the Nippon partnership, Mr. Trump says the tariffs will help U.S. Steel.

At the rally, he revealed the partnership will include a commitment to maintain blast furnaces at full capacity for a decade, there would be no layoffs, and $2.2 billion would be invested in the Mon Valley."

"With the technology Nippon is bringing in, we will make [steel] faster, we'll make it better, we'll make it stronger," Kelly said.

He spoke with Nippon and U.S. Steel executives after the rally, he said.

"I asked specifically, Mr. Mori and Mr. Burrit: Are we good? Did we get everything we want? And the answer was yes, plus some," Kelly said.

Nippon executives have been in his office countless times over the past year. He says Nippon will be a good partner for U.S. Steel.

"Honor in Japan is their lifeline. Everything they do is about honor and commitment," Kelly said. "They're a soft-spoken group."