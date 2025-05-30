Pittsburgh-area steelworkers excited to hear Trump talk about U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel partnership

Steelworkers are excited to hear President Trump talk about the partnership between U.S. Steel and Japan-based Nippon Steel.

Community leaders, members of the community and steelworkers have packed into U.S. Steel's Irvin Works in West Mifflin on Friday to hear from Mr. Trump, who announced last week that U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel will enter into a "planned partnership."

President Trump speaks to steelworkers at U.S. Steel's Irvin Works in West Mifflin on May 30, 2025. Credit: KDKA

The physical space at the plant in West Mifflin is emblematic of why steelworkers are so excited. The hot strip mill is from the 1930s, with some steelworkers saying their company has not invested in the plant.

Nippon Steel said it will put in a new strip mill at the plant, and at least $1 billion will come to the Mon Valley. The Japan-based company brings the promise of newer and cleaner technology.

"I think it's exciting," said Sarah Alesantrino, a logistics worker for U.S. Steel. "I think there's a lot of things that are changing right now here and around the world. So being able to invest in our communities will ensure the longevity of U.S. Steel."

"We've been here around 100 years," Alesantrino added. "And it's exciting to see that to be around 100 more."

But not everyone is convinced. United Steelworkers International leadership said Nippon Steel has a history of violating U.S. trade laws. The leadership is against the deal, but it has been difficult to find rank-and-file steelworkers who share that position, especially recently.

"Right now, we have a lot of questions because we don't have the details," said Richard Tikey, USW Local 1557 vice president. "We do not know how this was negotiated and what the details are on it yet."

Tikey mentioned protecting local jobs as something that is important to him in this partnership.

"The guys like a 10-year plan that was promised that gives them 10 years of work with no shutdowns," Tikey said.