Pittsburgh mother gives birth on side of Interstate 79

A woman in Pittsburgh gave birth to a baby boy on the side of Interstate 79 while driving to the hospital on Sunday morning.

In a post on Facebook on Sunday, the Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS said the mom and the baby are "doing fine" after the boy made a "hurried arrival."

Officials said first responders were called around 12:30 a.m. to help assist the woman and her newborn, who was born on the side of the Parkway North. Crews found the pair near the East Ohio Street exit. Pittsburgh EMS said crews checked both mom and baby and prepared them for transport to a local hospital.

"After allowing the mother and baby some time together, crew members from Medic 4 and ambulance 46 transported the baby to the hospital, while Medic 4 and Rescue 2 crew members transported the mother," the Facebook post said.

Officials said no "resuscitative efforts were required" as the baby was breathing normally on his own.

"Both mother and the child are doing fine," according to Pittsburgh EMS. "Great work by all!"

Snow began falling in the Pittsburgh area hours after the baby was born. The snow began falling before sunrise, and the accumulation is expected to continue through at least 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Most of the area is expected to see around 12 inches of snow. Many cities are expected to see snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour during the day. Officials are urging people to avoid unnecessary travel, and PennDOT has travel restrictions.