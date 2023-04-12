MLB & Warner Brothers-Discovery making progress on regional sports network negotiations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For Penguins and Pirates fans, it appears that the MLB is making headway in getting Warner Brothers-Discovery out of the regional sports business.

WB-D owns Pittsburgh's regional sports network, AT&T Sportsnet.

Fans can still watch Pirates games on the network, despite the March 31 deadline has passed.

According to the Sports Business Journal, they're still in talks to keep the games on for the entire season, and then at the end of the year, WB-D would walk away. From there, the rights would go back to the individual teams.

As for the Penguins, there's been reports they could see their TV rights moved to NESN, home to Fenway Sports Group out of Boston, the group that owns the team.