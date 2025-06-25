Search for missing fisherman underway along Youghiogheny River

Crews are searching for a fisherman who went missing along the Youghiogheny River.

Connellsville Mayor Greg Lincoln said in a Facebook post that the fisherman was reported missing on Wednesday night along the Yough River.

Several swift water rescue teams will be coming out to help the New Haven Hose Company and the Connellsville Police Department on Wednesday, Lincoln said. Crews will use sonar equipment to search the river, which recent heavy rains have made potentially dangerous.

Officials have been warning people to be cautious on the Yough River. The rivers and rapids that run through Ohiopyle State Park are up almost four feet from their normal two-foot summer level.

An experienced kayaker was killed on the river just over a week ago. Earlier this month, three kayakers also had to be rescued when water levels were even higher.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.