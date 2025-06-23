Swimmers, rafters should use caution when in the Youghiogheny River, experts warn

The Youghiogheny River at Ohiopyle has a water temperature in the 60s, which is considerably cooler than the current air temperature outside. But before you jump into the river, there are a few things you should know.

Everyone at Ohiopyle on Monday was looking to escape the 90-degree heat. Many were merely sitting by the fast-flowing river, while others were fully immersing themselves in the cool water.

"Oh, it's frigid," said Zeb Garlough, who was visiting Ohiopyle from Youngstown, Ohio. "Man, when that mountain water hits you, it's just a shock to your body."

And while that is refreshing, the river and rapids are up almost four feet from their normal two-foot summer level. This is all thanks to recent rains.

Just over a week ago, an experienced kayaker was killed on these waters. As always, federal and state agencies want to encourage water safety for anyone getting out and recreating on the river.

Joel Means, the co-owner of Ohiopyle Trading Post and River Tours, says they have seen an uptick in calls and reservations of people wanting to get on the water and beat the heat. And he says that safety for his company and every rafting company on the Yough is their number one priority.

"Everyone is issued a life jacket," said Means. "The life jacket, my staff is trained to make sure the life jackets fit perfectly for that person. Everyone must have a PFD, a personal flotation device, and it must be adjusted properly to fit them. Also, on most of the sections of the river, helmets are required."

Helmets and life jackets on this river undoubtedly save lives, and many rafting companies like the Ohiopyle Trading Post offer expert guides to lead tours, especially through white water.

Despite all the safety precautions, Means says that if you unexpectedly find yourself trying to swim in whitewater or rapids, his expert advice is not to put your feet down.

"The floor of the river is made up of one rock, up against the next," said Means. "There are all kinds of cracks and crevices on the floor of the river. The last thing you want to do is get your foot or ankle wedged in a crack or crevice on the floor of the river; the current can shove you down, and the life jacket can't help you. So, you should always, with PFD, get your feet up and facing downstream and float it out."

For current water levels and river information, click here.

For more information on booking a rafting tour with Ohiopyle Trading Post and River Tours, click here.