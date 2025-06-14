Kayaker drowns in Yough River at Ohiopyle State Park

A kayaker is dead after drowning in the Yough River at Ohiopyle State Park on Friday night.

According to the Fayette County Coroner, Dr. Bob Baker, he, along with two deputies, was called to the scene just after 7 p.m.

The victim was ultimately identified as 43-year-old Michael Barney of State College and was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Barney, an experienced boater, along with friends, were kayaking in the lower Yough River when he got stuck in a rapid," Dr. Baker said in a post on his Facebook page. "His friends, DCNR, and Fayette EMS worked tirelessly to save his life."

An investigation from first responders and the coroner's office determined that the cause of Barney's death was drowning, and the manner was accidental.

No further details about the incident were made available.