First responders share warning after 3 kayakers rescued from Youghiogheny River

First responders are warning people to check the water before they get in after three kayakers were pulled out of the Youghiogheny River.

The Yough River on Tuesday was over 6 feet high and experts say no one should be on it until it drops to 4 feet.

Three people are considered lucky to be alive after their kayaks overturned and they struggled to stay afloat in the turbulent water of the Yough River.

"It could have very easily been a tragedy here today," said Assistant Fire Chief Sam Spotto with the New Haven Hose Volunteer Fire Company.

A nearby fisherman heard their pleas for help and called 911.

"The conditions were worse than they thought it was going to be when they left home this morning. But they decided it was still within what they could do," Spotto said.

"They ended up, because of the swift current this morning, really far down around the bend, probably almost a half a mile from here," Spotto added.

The New Haven Hose Company responded and launched their water rescue boat. The crew was able to quickly locate the woman and two teen boys, who were wearing life jackets, and bring them safely to shore.

"This river is nothing to be fooled with," Spotto said. "The conditions this morning were even worse than now, the water was much faster and a darker color that limited visibility."

Spotto says this incident is a reminder for folks to know their surroundings and check water conditions before getting on the river.

"When the water levels are high and the speed of the water is quick, a lot of caution needs to be taken," Spotto said. "When the water is this high, it can be quite violent," he added.

Spotto adds that there's a saying people who use the river for recreation should follow: "If it's brown, don't go down."