Missing 17-year-old from Beaver County found safe in Ohio, several people charged in disappearance

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh.
Patrick Damp

CBS Pittsburgh

A missing 17-year-old girl has been found after she was reported missing on Friday. 

According to the Bucyrus Police Department in Ohio, they were notified about a suspect connected to Isabella Phillips' disappearance. 

Police said the suspect was believed to be at a local fast food restaurant on Saturday. They said the suspect traveled to Pennsylvania to pick her up. 

She was found around 9:30 p.m. just outside of Bucyrus at the suspect's residence. 

The suspect was taken into custody, and Phillips is back with her family. 

Also, New Sewickley Police said several people are now facing charges for their involvement in her disappearance. 

"Due to the extensive investigation into this incident, several individuals are facing criminal charges due to their involvement in this incident," the New Sewickley Township Police Department said in a statement. "The positive outcome from this investigation could not have been possible without the collaborative effort of many volunteer organizations and law enforcement agencies."

More than 20 law enforcement and public safety organizations participated in the search for Phillips. 

Also, on Friday night, a search party of more than 30 people gathered to search for her. 

