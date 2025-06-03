Human trafficking charge filed against suspect connected to disappearance of Beaver County teen

At least two people have formally been charged in connection with the disappearance of 17-year-old Isabella Phillips, a Beaver County teen who went missing and was found in Ohio over the weekend.

Johnathan Crowe, 25, of Mansfield, Ohio, is in custody and was charged with felony human trafficking by the Mansfield Police Department.

Ashlynn Quaintance, 19, of Bucyrus, Ohio, is in custody and is facing several charges brought forth by the Crawford County (Ohio) Prosecuting Office in conjunction with the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, the New Sewickley Township Police Department said in an updated news release on Tuesday morning.

Several agencies assisted with the search, including the New Sewickley Township Police Department, the Beaver County District Attorney's Office, and the FBI.

"The positive outcome from this investigation could not have been possible without the collaborative effort of many volunteer organizations and law enforcement agencies," the New Sewickley Township Police Department said in a statement.

The Ohio Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation. Additional charges may be filed as the investigation remains active, officials say.