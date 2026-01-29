Large snow piles in Millvale keeping customers away, businesses say

Residents of Millvale are trying to get back to normal after last weekend's major snowstorm, but some business owners say piles of snow continue to block sidewalks, parking spots, and entire stretches of the borough's business district, making it difficult for customers to reach shops and restaurants.

Millvale's mayor declared a local state of emergency in hopes of bringing in outside help. However, with no additional resources on the ground yet, business owners say they're left waiting and wondering how long relief will take.

At Frank's Pizza and Chicken on North Avenue, the ovens are on, but owner Theresa Farine says customers can't get to her.

"If they can come in here and get dump trucks in here, tractors, private contractors, this would help the community so much," said Farine.

Farine says she appreciates the mayor's decision to declare a local emergency, a move that allows the borough to request outside assistance and tap into state resources. But she says that declaration hasn't translated into immediate help. Millvale now finds itself in limbo.

"It's taking a long process," said Farine.

Mayor Brian Spoales says this situation highlights the reality many small communities face during major snow events.

"We have one dump truck. That dump truck is our salt truck, it's our garbage truck during the week and during events like this, it's our plow and snow removal truck," Mayor Spoales said.

Like many small-town mayors across Pennsylvania, Spoales filed an emergency declaration. Governor Josh Shapiro also declared a state of emergency for the entire state. That move freed up millions of dollars, allowing Pennsylvania State Police, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and PennDOT employees to work overtime, waive certain regulations and cut red tape for state-level road clearing.

However, local leaders say municipalities like Millvale are still responsible for clearing their own streets, sidewalks and business districts.

"It's definitely going to take forever for all the towns because anyone who has a truck is out there getting paid for it. They're out there doing jobs to remove snow from businesses, individuals. We're looking for volunteers to come in and help us," said Mayor Spoales.

Until additional help arrives, borough leaders say they are prioritizing emergency access, main roads and business corridors, knowing some neighborhoods will have to wait longer.

Meanwhile, business owners like Farine are dealing with lost income and potential damage from the storm. She can file an insurance claim, but coverage depends on individual policies and the extent of the damage.

Shapiro's office is urging residents and business owners to contact their insurance companies and use the Pennsylvania Insurance Department's consumer services portal for assistance.

In the meantime, Mayor Spoales says if you have a dump truck or know someone who does, "Come on down to Millvale and help us out."