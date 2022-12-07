Millie's Homemade Ice Cream plans to open 5 new shops in 2023

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Millie's Homemade Ice Cream plans to open five new shops in 2023.

A new location in Oakland on Pitt's campus is already set to open in January. Millie's is also in talks to add four more scoop shops in the region next year, according to the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Co-founder Chad Townsend told the Pittsburgh Business Times that discussions with potential franchisees are "very far along."

Millie's didn't say where the new shops would open, but the website says they're targeting franchise locations in places like Robinson, Mt. Lebanon, Cranberry, Greensburg and Morgantown.

Millie's website says the company got its start in 2014 when Townsend bought a Paco-Jet and started making ice cream in the kitchen with his wife. Millie's now has several locations and a food truck and they've started packaging pints to sell in local grocery stores.