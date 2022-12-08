KDKA In Your Neighborhood

Out For A Walk Forecast

We're sampling Millie's Homemade Ice Cream's new holiday flavors! And they are fantastic!

Millie's releases delicious holiday ice cream flavors We're sampling Millie's Homemade Ice Cream's new holiday flavors! And they are fantastic!

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On