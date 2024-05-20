Milene Mazeroski, wife of Pittsburgh Pirates legend Bill Mazeroski, dies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Milene Mazeroski, the wife of Pirates legend Bill Mazeroski, died Sunday at age 85, the Pirates announced.

Milene and Bill Mazeroski were married for 64 years. The Pirates said the two met while she worked in the team's front office during Bill's early playing days.

She died early Sunday morning in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, the Pirates said. The Mazeroskis have two sons, Darren and David, and four grandchildren.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of Milene's passing. A devoted wife and loving mother, she was and will forever be a part of our Pirates family. It is with heavy hearts that we send our condolences to Bill, Darren, David and the entire Mazeroski family," Pirates chairman Bob Nutting said in a statement.

Hall of Famer Bill Mazeroski was widely regarded as one of the best fielders in the game. His home run during Game 7 of the 1960 World Series led the Pirates to their first championship win in 35 years.