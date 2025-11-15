Temperatures remain mild in the Pittsburgh area on Saturday morning with some showers possible

Today will be mild in the 60s for a lot of areas. Some spots this morning had some heavy downpours and temperatures in the 50s, while other areas north stayed in the 30s and were dry with an area of low pressure moving across the region.

Hourly Temperatures:



9 a.m. 51° Cloudy

Noon: 56° Cloudy

3 p.m.: 59° Cloudy

6 p.m.: 60° Showers Possible

Wind gusts through Sunday will be the biggest thing, with gusts around 30-40mph.

Wind gusts throughout the day on Saturday KDKA Weather Center

Isolated showers are possible this afternoon as winds shift out of the southwest, bringing warm, moist air. An isolated thunderstorm can't be ruled out later around 7-8 p.m. Temperatures stay mild overnight in the 50s and then fall through the day tomorrow.

Forecast for Pitt vs. Notre Dame at Acrisure Stadium KDKA Weather Center

Sunday morning, a few light showers are possible, mainly in the north and in the Laurel Highlands. It'll be cold enough to support a light wintry mix or even some flakes north along I-80.

Rain chances over the next week KDKA Weather Center

Next week, we start off chilly with highs in the low 40s, and then by the end of the week, we are back to highs in the 60s.

There are a few showers possible Tuesday night, but Thursday night into Friday will be our next best chance of rain.

7-day forecast: November 15, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

