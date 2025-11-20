Mild temperatures continue in the Pittsburgh area, with Light Up Night's weather looking dry and comfortable

Temperatures sitting below 32 degrees this morning made for what could have been a slick commute for some folks out there this morning. Morning lows in Pittsburgh dipped all the way down to 33. This morning's foggy conditions will give way to cloudy skies later on today. I have highs hitting the mid to upper 40s.

High temperatures in the Pittsburgh area - November 20, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

I'm forecasting a high of 47 in Pittsburgh. Noon temperatures should be in the low 40s with light winds mostly out of the west.

Our average monthly temperature is running 1.6° cooler than average through yesterday. If it stands, it would make this month the fourth month of the year with temperatures below normal.

Warmer air will be in place tomorrow with rain chances going up for the afternoon and evening.

Conditions in the Pittsburgh area - November 20, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

Rain chances are arriving a couple of hours earlier today than what we saw yesterday, with the earlier rain arriving as we head into the afternoon. Rain will be the heaviest from 7 p.m. through 4 a.m. Rain chances are now expected to stick around through at least noon on Saturday and maybe as late as 2 p.m.

Light Up Night is still looking dry with temperatures in the mid-40s for most of the event. It will be a little breezy. The timing and length of the rain event will be dependent on the exact storm track, which still has some uncertainties surrounding it.

Temperatures return to the 50s for highs on Sunday, with highs remaining in the 50s through Wednesday. Morning lows will be in the upper 30s on most days.

I stick with a low rain chance on Monday, with most seeing some rain on Tuesday & Wednesday.

7-day forecast: November 20, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

