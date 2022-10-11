Mike Tomlin: We're not going to cure our ills in a couple of days

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to find themselves in uncharted territory, but the NFL season slows down for no team.

Pittsburgh, now sporting a 1-4 record after losing to the Buffalo Bills this past Sunday, will welcome Tom Brady to town, perhaps for the final time in his illustrious career.

"We're not going to cure our ills in a couple of days," Tomlin said at the beginning of his presser. There is not one, quick fix that will turn the season around. Players will simply need to play better, according to Tomlin. "It's a mindset we all need to have. It's not going to be based on one good performance or one good plan."

"We got handled, you have to acknowledge that," Tomlin said of the one-sided loss to the Bills. "We haven't done enough in situational play."

Tomlin sent much admiration to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "They have awesome guys on all three levels," he said.

The Buccaneers' defensive front will be a problem for the Steelers' running game, citing the 350-pound Vita Vea as a power player. Lavonte David and Devin White are premier, sideline-to-sideline, game-changing linebackers, Tomlin said.

On offense, Leonard Fournette is an "all-situations" runner. Mike Evans could be a matchup problem, specifically in the red zone.

Tom Brady is an "ageless wonder," who "needs no endorsement from me," said Tomlin. "Respect the Bucs, what they're capable of. It's man versus himself, you simplify what you can," he added.

"I don't see any limits in [Brady's] play, from 35 to 45," Tomlin said of Brady's historical longevity.

Byron Leftwich, the former Steelers quarterback who now serves as the Buccaneers' offensive coordinator, was highlighted by Tomlin, saying, "I'm honored to be associated with him" and the other Steelers players who have turned into coaches.

On the injury front, it's a laundry list of ailments and issues. Cam Sutton looks to be out with a hamstring injury, cornerback Levi Wallace is in concussion protocol, Minkah Fitzpatrick is still managing a knee ailment, Ahkello Witherspoon has a hamstring injury, defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi left the Buffalo game with a back injury, Pat Freiermuth has a concussion, tight end Zach Gentry has a knee injury as well.

If healthy, Steven Sims is expected to be the Steelers' kick returner this week.

Most of the injuries, Tomlin said, will be manageable throughout the week and practice will have to be monitored leading up to the game to gauge gameday status. The coach, as he has all season, spoke of the next-man-up mentality his defensive players must take if regular starters are not playing.

Tomlin did not rule out personnel changes to his roster and coaching staff but noted: "I don't intend to change for the sake of change, to shoot a hostage," but "I'm changing if it produces a better-desired outcome, but we're not here to quell the masses," Tomlin added.

Kenny Pickett's play in his first NFL start was praised by Tomlin. "I've seen nothing but a rapid ascent" in Pickett's professional development, Tomlin said.

Running back Najee Harris has not produced as he was during his rookie season. Harris is averaging only 3.2 yards per rush and has only scored one touchdown. Will undrafted rookie Jaylen Warren see more work in the coming weeks because of this development?

"We've been playing Jaylen Warren increasingly, anyway, and that's going to continue," Tomlin said.

In being called the worst team in the league by spectators and other media personalities due to the 1-4 start to the season, Tomlin did not try to hide from his team's poor play.

"I'm not seeking comfort," he said.

The Steelers and Buccaneers will battle it out at Acrisure Stadium this Sunday. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m.