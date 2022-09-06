Mike Tomlin: Mitch Trubisky is our starting quarterback

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After going through most of the offseason without naming his starting quarterback, Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin, has officially tabbed Mitchell Trubisky as the team's No. 1 passer for the Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tomlin held his first weekly press conference of the 2022 season Tuesday afternoon, touching on a number of topics regarding his team as he enters his 16th season as head coach.

"Mitch Trubisky is our starting quarterback and our captain," Tomlin said. "We're just really comfortable with what Mich has shown us. He came to us with franchise quarterback experience. He's been the focal point of a football team," Tomlin added.

"[Trubisky] took the Bears to the playoffs two out of the four years, he has a winning record as a starting quarterback. His athleticism and mobility were attractive to us. He took care of the football in-stadium," Tomlin said.

Tomlin also began his presser highlighting his excitement with the start of a new season.

He praised Kenny Pickett's development thus far, saying he will continue to develop while dressing as the backup QB. Pickett also would take all of the backup team reps in practice this week, Tomlin said

The original depth chart listing Mason Rudolph as the team's No. 2 quarterback over Pickett was credited to a "clerical error," according to Tomlin.

He preached the importance of taking care of the football while playing against a high-powered team like the Bengals. Mentioning quarterback Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and former Pitt wide receiver Tyler Boyd, Tomlin was adamant about saying these playmakers will cause problems for the Steelers' defense if they're not at the top of their game.

Staying on the offensive side of the ball, Tomlin addressed the up-and-down play of the offensive line during the preseason, stating Kevin Dotson won the starting left guard job over Kendrick Green simply because, "He played better than KG."

Talking about injuries to some of his players, Tomlin expected linebacker Alex Highsmith (ribs) to be ready on Sunday. Tomlin did not elaborate on Diontae Johnson's shoulder injury, citing the upcoming injury reports to get a gauge on his status for Week 1.

You can catch the Steelers-Bengals game this Sunday on KDKA-TV. Kick-off is set for 1 PM.