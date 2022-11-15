Mike Tomlin: I'm excited for some AFC North football

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers were back in the win column Sunday, defeating the New Orleans Saints 20-10.

As he always does, the veteran coach began with a retrospective on last week's game against New Orleans.

Tomlin highlighted the success of his run game, citing Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris' performances while limiting Alvin Kamara's presence for the Saints.

Kevin Dotson (hip), Najee Harris (knee discomfort), and Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) will be monitored in practice throughout the week to gauge game status, Tomlin said.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick's progress is encouraging, Tomlin said, after the defender underwent an appendectomy last week. "Minkah wanted to play on Sunday, obviously that wasn't the appropriate thing to do, but that's just the mentality he brings," Tomlin added.

Regarding the Bengals, the team is "more of a pressure group" now than compared to Pittsburgh's week one overtime victory. "We can't allow their [defensive] front to dominate the game. We have to keep Kenny upright."

Safeties Jessie Bates and Von Bell are elite safeties, according to Tomlin. The defense is a "rock-solid group," they're a fundamentally-sound, veteran collective of players.

"On the offensive side, it starts with Joe Burrow." He's incredibly talented, makes quick decisions, and shows good mobility, accuracy, and arm strength, the coach said. "He's probably displaying more willingness to run now than he was in early portions of the season."

The Cincinnati wideouts, even without the injured Ja'Marr Chase, will be a problem for the Steelers' defensive backs. Former Pitt Panther, Tyler Boyd, and Tee Higgins can aid Burrow and the Bengals to victory. Additionally, Joe Mixon's running style can wear teams down. "I'd imagine that he's gained real traction, particularly in recent weeks since they've been without Chase," Tomlin said of Mixon.

The Steelers' offensive line has improved in recent weeks, which has led to newfound success in the Pittsburgh run game, Tomlin stated. When asked about run-blocking improvements, Tomlin said: "The movement we're getting when we choose to double, and the understanding and the timing of when to come off and not come off double-team blocks. It's been fun to watch the cohesion between James Daniels and "Chuks" [Okorafor], for example."

Damontae Kazee (four tackles, one interception vs. New Orleans) filled in admirably during Minkah Fitzpatrick's absence, Tomlin noted. Kazee will continue to see playing time even with Fitzpatrick's impending return, per Tomlin. "Specialization is big, we did a lot of that during team development, so it's reasonable to expect that to continue."

Kicker Matthew Wright will remain with the team heading into the Bengals after missing two field goals against New Orleans.

"Our operations have to improve, our protections have to improve, and he, as a kicker, has to improve," said Tomlin.

Tomlin praised tight ends Zach Gentry and Pat Freiermuth in their run-blocking assignments, specifically going up against 4-3 defensive ends. "The 4-3 end is a challenge in today's game against the tight end position, they're much bigger people than tight ends, and that's why a guy like Zach Gentry has value."

The Steelers will look to win two games in a row when they welcome the Cincinnati Bengals to Acrisure Stadium this Sunday. Kick-off is set for 4:25 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on KDKA-TV.